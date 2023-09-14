Camden County to offer breast and cervical cancer screenings, no-cost mammograms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Camden County Health Department will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and no-cost mammograms on Fri., Oct. 13 at the clinic at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys.

Screenings are available by appointment for women aged 40 and older, with or without insurance coverage.

A mobile mammogram until be in the clinic’s parking lot from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

An appointment can be scheduled online by visiting https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/camden-screening or by calling the health department at 912-882-8515.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer,” the Camden County Health Department said in a statement. ”It is estimated about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.”

