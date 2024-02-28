Camden County High School receives threat, found to be ‘not credible,’ principal says

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A “potential threat” to Camden County High School on Wednesday was “deemed not credible,” according to a message sent to the school’s families from Principal Dr. James Phillips.

The message, which was shared with Action News Jax by a parent, did not give details about the nature of the threat, but said that “there will be additional law enforcement present at Camden County High School for the remainder of the week.”

Here is the full text of the message from Phillips:

“Camden County School officials were notified of a potential threat to Camden County High School on Wednesday, February 28th. After a detailed investigation, the threat has been deemed not credible. As a precaution, there will be additional law enforcement present at Camden County High School for the remainder of the week. The safety of our students, employees, and their families will always be our first priority.

“In any emergency, it is critical for parents and students to rely on accurate, timely information directly from the school system or local and state officials. All official announcements regarding schools will be made on the Camden County Schools website and Facebook page, through the SchoolMessenger app, on local radio stations – KBAY 106.3 and WECC 89.3, and on the Tribune and Georgian website. Please check one or more of these sources for future updates.”

Other schools in the greater Jacksonville area also received threats Wednesday. The Bolles School, as well as J. Allen Axson, R.L. Brown elementary schools in Jacksonville, were given the “all clear” from police after receiving bomb threats.

