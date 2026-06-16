Camden County seeks public input for long-range transportation plan

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County, in partnership with the Cities of Kingsland, St. Marys, and Woodbine, is developing a Joint Comprehensive Transportation Plan to guide how the community invests in various transportation services over the next 20 years.

Residents are encouraged to complete a public survey or attend one of two upcoming open houses on June 22 and June 23 to provide feedback on the long-range plan.

This 20-year plan will guide future investments in roads, bike paths, sidewalks, bridges and transit services. Public input ensures the final plan reflects the community’s needs and priorities.

The Joint Comprehensive Transportation Plan aims to help Camden County and its partner cities prioritize future transportation investments and improve long-range mobility for the entire community.

Residents can provide feedback through a public survey, which collects input on transportation priorities and options, including opportunities to rank key issues and preferences.

An open house is scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, located on the second floor at 200 E. 4th Street in Woodbine.

A second open house will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Resiliency Operations Center, 135 Gross Road in Kingsland.

Residents are welcome to drop in at any time during the scheduled hours for both open houses. More information on the Camden County JCTP process is available online.

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