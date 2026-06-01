Candidates running for Duval School Board will be speaking to voters at July 30 forum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple Duval County School Board seats will be up for election.

The candidates running for Seats 2, 4, and 6 are being invited to a candidate forum to speak to voters.

It will be held on July 30 at the Jacksonville Main Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers are asking that you register if you plan to attend. Click this link to register.

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