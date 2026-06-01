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Candidates running for Duval School Board will be speaking to voters at July 30 forum

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Duval County Public Schools building
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple Duval County School Board seats will be up for election.

The candidates running for Seats 2, 4, and 6 are being invited to a candidate forum to speak to voters.

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It will be held on July 30 at the Jacksonville Main Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers are asking that you register if you plan to attend. Click this link to register.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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