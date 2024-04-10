CareerSource NEFL hosting a ‘second chance’ job fair at FSCJ later this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To coincide with National Second Chance Month in April, CareerSource Northeast Florida is partnering with Operation New Hope and Florida State College of Jacksonville for a hiring event.

The second chance job fair is on Tuesday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FSCJ’s Advanced Technology Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

The opportunity is meant to help people experiencing barriers to employment, like those re-entering the workforce after incarceration.

Job seekers are asked to create a profile on www.employflorida.com before the job fair and can register for the event HERE.

