Catch of her life: Local woman catches world record-breaking fish off St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — What was supposed to be a regular fishing trip for Yvonne Norman and her brother off the coast of St. Augustine turned into an experience that she and the world will never forget.

Yvonne Norman of Clay County was fishing 9 miles off of St. Augustine on Monday when she hooked a massive African Pompano.

She told Action New Jax, she never saw one that big, and after doing a quick search online, she realized that her big catch of the day was the biggest catch of her life.

“Both of us went, ‘what in the heck,’ you know, because the size of it was shocking,” said Norman.

“The largest one on record, that has the record for filling out all of her paperwork, was 1990, a gal out at Titusville, and it was a 39.5 (lbs),” said Norman. “So we proceeded to go weigh the fish.”

She went back home and used her regular scale to weigh the fish. She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the number.

“It’s showing 40 pounds. We’ve got to get this to a professional shop, get her on record,” said Norman.

She called the Beamish Custom Tackle shop in St. Augustine and told them about her potential world record catch. When she arrived for the weigh-in, two police officers were there to serve as official witnesses.

Her fish came out to weigh 40.08 lbs. Yvonne has been fishing her entire life, and for her, this catch was one she will never forget.

Only Action News Jax caught up with the soon-to-be world record holder about her big catch.

“I pray when I’m fishing for something amazing,” said Norman. “And God put us in the right spot, right time, and there she was.”

Although Yvonne got the weight of her fish verified, she still has to fill out paperwork in order to officially get the world record title. 40.08 lbs

