Catch some kings and win big at annual Old School Kingfish Shootout in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Calling all anglers, Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout is getting closer to launch from Vilano Beach Pier.

The annual tournament is scheduled for June 8 with a mandatory captains meeting at the St. Augustine Fish House and Oyster Company on June 7 at 4 p.m. (160 Boat Nix Road, St. Augustine).

Some of the rules for the tournament include:

Live bait penning or purchasing is not permitted.

No check-out.

North Boundary - Fernandina Inlet. South Boundary - Ponce Inlet. Florida State Water Only (3 nautical miles from shore).

And then there are the prizes.

First place will receive a Yellowfin 21′ Bay Boat with a 200 HP, 4-stroke outboard engine and an AmeraTrail trailer valued at $115,000.

There will be cash payouts to 25 places, lady angler and junior angler prizes, and a $1,000 traveling angler drawing.

To participate:

$250 early entree fee through May 31, 2024

$350 entree fee through June 6, 2024

$400 late entry fee on June 7, 2024

Click here for more information and to register online.

