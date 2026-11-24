JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas movies are part of the holiday season, and now you could get paid to watch them.

DirecTV and cabletv.com are offering 25-hundred bucks- to watch twelve movies over as many days.

It’s being called the “Chief of Cheer”.

The application process closes at the end of the day on December 6. The winner will also get $2500 to donate to their favorite charity.

To apply, click here.

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