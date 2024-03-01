“Change in the culture,” Jacksonville faith leaders planning to put together civilian review board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition demanded more accountability from the Sheriff’s office and its officers, on Friday.

“We want the dehumanization of citizens, regardless of age, sexual orientation and race to stop,” Pastor R. L. Gundy of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist church said.

Pastor Gundy said he wants to assemble a citizen’s review board, even though there is a bill moving through the Florida legislature that—if passed—would ban civilian oversight of law enforcement. Pastor Gundy said their group can still document incidents in the community that need to be addressed.

“We are equally concerned with the incidents of beating citizens, slapping citizens, making citizens crawl on the ground to officers, smashing driver’s car windows out, disrespecting our seniors,” Pastor Gundy continued.

Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when video surfaced of what appeared to be a JSO officer slapping a person in Grand Park, while he was being taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said it was aware of the incident and it is being administratively reviewed.

Pastor Gundy did acknowledge that Sheriff T.K. Waters has been transparent in officer arrests and he’s made several strides in office, but he said more needs to be done.

“What I’m really looking for from the sheriff at this time is a change in the culture,” Pastor Gundy said.

We reached out to JSO about the concerns raised on Friday and received this response: “The First Amendment protects citizens’ rights to assemble and express their views. Here in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office supports this right for our citizens.”

