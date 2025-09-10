Charlie Kirk dies: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia leaders condemn political violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia leaders are reacting to the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot Wednesday during an appearance at a college campus in Utah and later died.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle condemned the political violence.

Here are reactions to Kirk’s death:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R):

“Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. Casey and I are praying for his family. Charlie was a warrior for liberty, and his murder is a tragedy for our nation.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is also the chair for the Republican Governors Association, issued the following statement:

“We are absolutely devastated by the news that America has lost Charlie Kirk. Charlie recently said, ‘leave a legacy and be courageous,’ and that’s exactly what he did. Charlie was a true American patriot who started a movement all across America that brought young people into the public square like we haven’t seen in decades. His passion for our nation, for free speech, and for vigorous debate was evident in everything he did and every cause he touched. We Republican governors join millions of Americans in mourning Charlie’s death, and our strongest prayers are with his wife Erika and their young children. Charlie taught young people to not only love their country, but to also prioritize faith and family — and that’s how he lived his life. Charlie’s horrific assassination is nothing short of evil. Political violence is never the answer, and it must stop. Charlie demonstrated how to debate our differences — through words and through action. His passing leaves a gigantic void in our national dialogue.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R):

“I am completely heartbroken by the tragic loss of my friend and fellow patriot, Charlie Kirk, in a despicable, targeted act of violence. Ann and I are praying for the Kirk family, his wife, young children, and the entire Turning Point community. Charlie started an incredible movement in our nation, inspiring millions of young Americans to be involved in the future of their country and make their voices heard. He was led by God and his faith, and believed in the American dream, the value of family, and the principles of our great nation. Charlie will be long remembered for his love of this great nation and the legacy he left.”

Florida Rep. Randy Fine (R):

“Charlie Kirk gave his life while engaged in that most basic American activity — political debate. And someone killed him for doing it. My heart is broken for Charlie, his family, and for the country that he loved that will never be the same. The rubicon has been crossed. G-d help us all."

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter (R):

“My heart breaks for the Kirk family. Charlie Kirk was a beacon of conservative politics, a patriotic American who engaged young people on issues that mattered and encouraged critical thinking. This senseless act of violence will be met with the full force of the law. Charlie, you are already deeply missed.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond (R):

“Just shocked. Mad. And brokenhearted. Prayers for Charlie’s beautiful family.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D):

“Gun violence is always a tragedy. Always. I don’t care who it is. We should all be praying for Charlie Kirk’s family, and we should all be decrying political violence in all its forms. It’s despicable that we are seeing it more & more in this country.”

Reactions from these leaders came in before Kirk’s death was announced:

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

“I am shocked and horrified by the news Charlie Kirk was shot in Utah and pray for his recovery, as well as the community at Utah Valley University. Political violence is unacceptable.”

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D):

“The attack on Charlie Kirk this afternoon is awful and deeply appalling. I’m praying for him and his family. Political violence is NEVER acceptable and we must condemn it in every form.”

Florida Sen. Ashley Moody (R):

“My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation.”

Florida Rep. Aaron Bean (R):

“Heartbreaking scenes out of Utah. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk.”

Florida Rep. John Rutherford (R):

“What a senseless and horrible act. I am praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.”

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack (R):

“Lifting up Charlie Kirk and his family in prayer—for healing, strength, and justice."

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D):

“Violence has NO place in politics. My thoughts and prayers to @charliekirk11. I hope he pulls through."

Florida State Rep. Dean Black (R):

“Pray for Charlie Kirk, his family and our nation. The left has not helped its cause. They have damned it.”

