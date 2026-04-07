‘Fraudulent behavior?’: Boys & Girls Clubs, others face KHA review over compliance concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local children’s services agency is taking a closer look at its providers after uncovering multiple compliance issues, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

During a recent board meeting on March 25, Kids Hope Alliance (KHA) revealed nine providers failed to meet required standards, with most issues tied to insurance documentation and grant compliance.

Boys & Girls Club February Noncompliance Reimbursement Summary

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However, two locations operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs faced more serious concerns regarding the reporting of attendance numbers. The sites, serving students at Oceanway Middle School and Highlands Elementary School, were denied more than $12,000 in reimbursements due to inaccurate reporting, which works out to 25%.

Boys & Girls Club February Noncompliance Reimbursement Summary

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KHA Board Chair Marsha Oliver raised concerns about the discrepancies during the meeting, questioning whether the issue went beyond a simple error, specifically the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“That’s fraudulent behavior. So, for me, that’s a little bit of a red flag,” Oliver said during the discussion.

Board member Josh Martino echoed those concerns.

“I just want to say, you see the similar infraction at two separate sites. I’m wondering if that triggers an investigation into all sites,” added Martino.

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The Kids Hope Alliance issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to accountability:

“In the interest of increased transparency, Kids Hope Alliance is reviewing past documentation and contract management procedures to ensure that reporting requirements are followed consistently across all providers. In addition to this review, their primary focus over the next month is implementing procedures that strengthen those processes moving forward.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs also responded, characterizing the issue as minor and resolved:

“We identified and addressed two isolated administrative documentation issues at our Oceanway Middle and Highlands Elementary locations in coordination with KHA. In both cases, we worked closely with KHA contract managers, school leadership, and program partners to review the discrepancies, implement corrective actions, and ensure alignment moving forward.”

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KHA has started to scrutinize its operations since former KHA CEO Saralyn Grass was fired in October, after a series of questions surfaced about her ties to a private consulting firm first reported by Action News Jax Ben Becker.

Additionally, KHA’s funding allocations have drawn attention. The agency distributes more than $12 million annually to the Boys & Girls Clubs, roughly three times more than any other organization it supports. City Council President Kevin Carrico, who serves as an executive with the nonprofit, has faced questions over whether he could benefit directly or indirectly from those funds.

The KHA board is expected to meet again this month.

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