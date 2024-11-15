Local

Christmas, Crowdsourcing, & Comedy: Comedian T.J. Miller talks with WOKV ahead of Jacksonville shows

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Comedian T.J. Miller performing at the Comedy Zone on November 15-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian and actor T.J. Miller is performing at the Comedy Zone on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16 for his “Crowd Sorcerer Tour.” The “Silicon Valley” and “How to Train your Dragon” star stopped by WOKV, along with comedian Lance Weiss, to talk with Chase Bunker about a project he’s writing, whether he prefers crowdsourcing or writing, and a special guest who’s stopping by on the Saturday show. You can listen to the full interview below.

Tickets are on sale now and check out his website for future dates and clips of his comedy.


Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

