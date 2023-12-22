The ‘Christmas rush:’ Last minute shopping impacting business at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s beginning to look a lot like people procrastinated on buying gifts this holiday season, but there’s still plenty of time.

Shoppers flooded St. Johns Town Center Thursday grabbing their last-minute gifts for friends and family.

Action News Jax caught up with some local shoppers and asked them about their last-minute shopping.

‘Oh child, I’m trying to get all this done before Friday,” Dawn Simmons said. “Pray for me because if not then everyone is getting a gift card. Merry Christmas!”

If you are looking for a few elevated places to do your shopping this season, the St. Johns Town Center has something for everybody.

Sean Carrol, the general manager of Town Center said that it is best to come early in the morning to do your last-minute shopping and beat the crowd.

That’s exactly what Lee-Catherine Hicks did. “We made sure to come early as soon as it opens to avoid the traffic,” said the Jacksonville native. “We are feeling the Christmas rush of getting everything together wrapped and ready to go,’

This rush and influx of shoppers has had a positive impact on the shopping center’s business. Owner of Jones and Rose Christie Jones Bird said, “We received a lot of phone calls. We have a lot of people that walk past the store who then come in to shop. It ebbs and flows. People come at different times, but we have definitely seen an uptick in last minute shoppers.”

St. Johns Town Center is home to 90 exclusive retail brands that you will only find here, between Atlanta and Orlando.

