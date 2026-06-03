City of Jacksonville’s Legislative Gateway site back up and running after ADA compliance updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An important Jacksonville website that tracks City Council bills is back up and running.

Action News Jax first told you last month that some of the website that shows old and newly filed bills and meeting agendas was temporarily offline.

It was due to the city bringing the website into compliance with ADA requirements.

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Teresa Eichner, Chief Public Information for the Jacksonville City Council, issued the following statement about the restoration:

“The Legislative Gateway portion of the City Council website is fully operational and accessible to the public as promised.

“On April 22, 2026, the website was temporarily taken offline to allow for a comprehensive review and necessary updates to improve compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The website remained unavailable for less than 6 weeks while these updates were completed and tested without incurring any costs to taxpayers while it was offline.

“The updated website was restored and made publicly available on the evening of June 2, 2026.

“Ensuring that public information and services are accessible to all residents is a priority, and these updates represent an important step toward improving accessibility and the overall user experience. We appreciate the public’s patience during this process.”

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