City of St. Augustine offering grants for neighborhood projects

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is about to open up more funding to improve local neighborhoods.

The program allows groups to apply for money to fund projects and events for their neighborhoods. The city said grants can be up to $3,000.

Applications will be open starting March 20 and will close 2 weeks later.

