JIA on track to break 2023 traffic record following spring break, THE PLAYERS Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport said it had a busy Spring Break that was bolstered by travelers coming to the area for THE PLAYERS Championship.

According to a spokesperson for JIA, the airport had approximately 86,379 outbound passengers between March 11 and 17.

He said this is a good sign for summer travel at the airport, and with new, nonstop routes beginning soon to Cleveland (Frontier), San Diego (Breeze), Harrisburg (Allegiant) and Knoxville (Allegiant), JIA is on track to break passenger records previously set in 2023.

As passenger traffic continues to increase into the summer, JIA advises that passengers arrive 2 hours before their departure time to find parking, check bags and get through security.

