Free shuttles available due to increased traffic, road closures during St. Augustine Easter Parade

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Due to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic during St. Augustine’s Easter Parade, the city will be providing a free shuttle service for onlookers wishing to head downtown.

The shuttles will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 30. Drop-offs and pickups will be made from Broudy’s Lot at the intersection of U.S.-1 and King Street and at the Visitor Information Center, which is just steps from Francis Field.

In addition, due to the parade, there will be several parking restrictions, road closures and detours that will run from 8 a.m. to around 11:30 a.m.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate the Easter Parade:

San Marco Ave. south of San Carlos Ave.

S. Castillo Dr./Avenida Menendez north of Bridge of Lions

Cathedral Pl.

Cordova St. north of King St.

Orange St.

W. Castillo Dr.

St. George St. between King St. and Cathedral Pl. (closed all day)

For more information about the event, visit www.OldestCityEaster.org.

