Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in hospital

CHICAGO — Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized and is currently under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson, who is 84 years old, was diagnosed with the rare brain disease last year. Progressive supranuclear palsy affects balance and eye movement, causing significant health challenges.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which Jackson founded, provided information about his condition.

Jackson has been a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, having worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr.

Photos: Jesse Jackson through the years 1968: In this April 3, 1968, file photo, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. From left are Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)

Photos: Jesse Jackson through the years 1966: Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, and his aide the Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen in Chicago, Aug. 19, 1966. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.