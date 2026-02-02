Clay County accepting nominations for veteran, volunteer of the year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Board of Commissioners is accepting nominations for the Clay County Veteran of the Year 2025 and Clay County Volunteer of the Year 2025.

Nominations for the award, which is presented by VyStar, will close on March 16.

Honorees will be recognized April 25 during the Touch A Truck event at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Use the links below for nominations:

