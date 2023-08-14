Clay County District School officer tragically died in scuba diving accident

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County District Schools Police Department announced on their Facebook account that Officer Anthony “Tony” Reno died in a scuba diving accident over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident occurred on Sat., Aug. 12 while he was diving in Pickens County, South Carolina.

The Clay County district school PD said that Reno was a school resource officer at Plantation Oaks Elementary.

According to the school district police department, Officer Reno started working with the district almost a year ago.

Funeral arrangements have not been released. CCDSPD is asking those interested in further details to monitor their Facebook page for updated information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.