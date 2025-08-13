Clay County High School, Bannerman go on partial lockdowns following reported threat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook went on Facebook Live Wednesday morning stating that Clay High School was on a “secure.” That’s a partial lockdown when school operations continue, but students are not allowed to move around the school.

Cook said the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Florida Fortified Hotline, a suspicious activity reporting tool that allows people to instantly relay information to appropriate law enforcement agencies and school officials.

“The tip said that somebody was going to ‘do something’” at the high school, Cook said.

That student was not in school, and deputies went to his home where he and his parents were interviewed, Cook said.

The student has a sibling that attends Bannerman and that school also went into a partial lockdown when authorities learned that student was not in attendance, Cook said.

The “secures” or partial lockdowns have since been lifted at Clay High and Bannerman, Cook said.

Cook said it’s unknown if any charges will be filed following their investigation as it’s in its early stages.

Cook praised how the morning’s security measures played out. “Everything that was supposed to happen this morning happened,” she said.

