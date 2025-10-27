Clay County libraries honor veterans with special tree display

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Library System is inviting the community to help honor service members this November with its Veterans Appreciation Tree project.

Each library branch will display a Veterans Appreciation Tree throughout the month.

The trees will be decorated with special ornaments, each featuring the name, rank, and photo of a local service member.

Active-duty, retired, and former service members, and their families, are all welcome to participate.

If you’d like to add your name or a loved one’s to the tree, fill out a form and bring a photo to any Clay County Library branch.

Family members can also submit on behalf of veterans.

You can also find more information and the submission form by visiting ClayCountyGov.com

This is a special way for Clay County to say thank you to those who have served, making sure their stories are seen and remembered by everyone in the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.