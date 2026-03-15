Clay County man found guilty for killing his child’s mother on Christmas Day in 2020

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County jury found Kiaun Miller guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 shooting death of the mother of his child. The verdict carries a maximum penalty of life in Florida State Prison.

The shooting occurred on Christmas Day of 2020, at an Orange Park apartment. The victim, Shantdella Garcon, and her 2-year-old son had moved into the residence with Miller and his current girlfriend earlier that month.

The incident began following a planned day trip to Orlando that Miller and the victim took on December 21, 2020. Miller returned to the Orange Park apartment that evening without Garcon.

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She returned to the residence four days later to retrieve her son.

A physical argument ensued when Garcon arrived at the apartment. Miller retrieved a handgun and pointed it at the victim while she was holding their son. He told her she was not to take the child from the home.

As the victim attempted to leave, Miller followed her with the firearm. He took the child from her and went back inside the apartment. Garcon followed him inside to get her son, leading to another argument where she slapped Miller.

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Miller then shot Garcon three times. She was unarmed at the time of the shooting and died at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting. Assistant State Attorneys Ashley Terry and Cara Devlin prosecuted the case for the state.

Judge Don Lester will sentence Miller at a later date.

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