Clay County to offer free guided hikes at Moccasin Slough Park June 1st

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for an adventure need look no further than Moccasin Slough Park. The park is now offering free guided hikes, providing a fantastic opportunity to explore its 255 acres of natural beauty.

Located in the heart of Clay County, Moccasin Slough Park is a hidden gem featuring lush landscapes and diverse wildlife. The guided hikes are designed to give participants an immersive experience, showcasing the park’s rich ecosystem and picturesque scenery.

In addition to the expansive trails, the park also boasts a playground, making it an ideal destination for families.

For those planning to take advantage of the guided hikes, it’s recommended to come prepared. Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated, wear proper walking shoes for comfort and safety, and don’t forget the bug spray to ward off insects.

With its blend of recreational activities and natural splendor, Moccasin Slough Park offers a perfect day out. Whether you’re a resident or visiting Clay County, this free guided hike is an excellent way to experience the great outdoors.

