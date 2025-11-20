Clay County School Board votes to move forward with district’s proposal for teacher pay raises 

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County School Board is moving ahead with the district’s teacher pay raise plan.

It’s a decision that came after both the district and the Clay County Education Association made presentations to the school board during a meeting that was held at Fleming Island High School on Wednesday.

It’s a proposal that the district said prioritizes veteran teachers, with instructional personnel with 10 or more years of experience receiving a base salary increase ranging from $400 to $800, depending on years of experience.

Over the last few years, the district said it’s lost funding due to several different factors. The biggest one is an increase in private school vouchers, impacting Clay schools with a loss of $30 million.

District leaders said their proposal is fiscally responsible and will still require the superintendent to look for more savings throughout the year.

But the Clay County Education Association argued the plan leaves too many educators behind. They said over 1200 educators will receive no raise with this decision.

“It is very disappointing,” said Vicki Kidwell, the president of the Clay County Education Association. “I fear for Clay County.”

Before this decision, there were 7 bargaining sessions held between both sides.

Teachers were asking for an annual increase, starting at a minimum of $700 and a maximum of $1500.

“It makes sure that every teacher who is here year one and up gets something,” said Kidwell. “We feel it’s fair and respectful for families to get at least a measure for cost of living.”

Now that the board decides, the union will take it to its members, and then they will vote on those contract changes on Dec. 3rd.

