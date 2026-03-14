Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host free Teen Driver Challenge course

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will host a free Teen Driver Challenge course on Saturday, March 21, to help young drivers improve their safety on the road. The one-day program offers defensive driving instruction and hands-on experience at no cost to students.

The initiative comes as data shows between 25% and 30% of teen drivers are involved in a vehicle crash within their first year of licensure. The Sheriff’s Office designed the challenge to provide the knowledge necessary to reduce these incidents throughout the community.

The Teen Driver Challenge is a defensive driving program rather than a supplemental or advanced course. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics including vehicle dynamics, human factors, responsibility and liability and aggressive driving. Students also receive instruction on night driving and the effects of drugs and alcohol on operating a vehicle.

Participants are required to have either a Florida Learner’s Permit or a valid Florida Operator’s License. Those with an operator’s license must have at least six months of driving experience to qualify for the course. The upcoming session is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office officials noted that available spots for the program are very limited.

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