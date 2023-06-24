Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 76-year-old woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 76-year-old Lorraine Wheeler.

Lorraine is a black female last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. this morning in the Oakleaf Plantation area, driving a red Toyota Venza, FL handicapped tag HGJ2.

If you have seen Lorraine or her vehicle today, please contact CCSO.

