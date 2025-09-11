Clay County teacher suspended over social media posts appearing to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio will be speaking with a parent who kept their kids out of school on Thursday and will have that part of the story on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Clay County District Schools said one of its teachers has been suspended after social media posts appearing to celebrate the death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk were posted to her account.

Kirk died Wednesday after being shot in the neck during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

The account of Kelly Brock-Sanchez, who teaches at Ridgeview Elementary School, made two posts about Kirk’s death.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Charlie Kirk had two kids and STILL SAID gun deaths were the cost to keep the 2nd amendment.......this philosophy led to his own death becoming an acceptable cost...... one of the top five Trump surrogates. One less evil person on this planet,” one post read.

Another post, which accompanied a link about Kirk’s death, read, “This may not be the obituary. We were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second for me.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The school district released the following statement:

“Clay County District Schools is aware of a recent social media post that has drawn attention in our community. The views expressed in this post do not reflect the values or beliefs of our schools or district, and we do not condone the content in any way.

“Our Human Resources department is actively reviewing the matter and taking action in line with district policy. We are addressing this situation with the utmost seriousness while remaining focused on supporting our students, staff, and families.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.