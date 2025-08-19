Clay County teen pleads not guilty to shooting parents to death

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Middleburg 14-year-old Trevor Lee is pleading not guilty to shooting and killing his parents inside their home earlier this month.

Action News Jax told you at the start of the month when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced his arrest, saying Lee had killed both of his parents, David Lee and Brandi Smith.

After pleading not guilty, the judge allowed two motions for Lee to provide fingerprints and other “body material samples,” such as the material under his fingernails, to be entered into evidence for the trial, which is scheduled to start the week of February 10th, 2026.

Lee’s arrest report says he shot and killed his parents inside their home on the night of August 4th after an argument, then walked a mile away to a nearby church where he called 911. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he’d told dispatchers he had killed his parents and was waiting to be arrested.

Lee is being tried as an adult, but local attorneys tell Action News Jax that, if he’s found guilty, the death penalty won’t be possible because of his age.

“They basically have to be given a meaningful ability to rehabilitate somewhere down the road around that 25-year mark,” Chris Carson, a Jacksonville-based criminal defense attorney, said.

The judge allowed a motion waiving Lee’s rights to show up in court for any of the hearings before the trial starts next year. He told Lee that he has the option to show up anyway, if he wishes to do so.

Lee’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 30th at 9:00 AM.

