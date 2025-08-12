Teen accused of killing parents in Middleburg indicted on 2 counts of murder, will be tried as adult

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A teen who is accused of killing his parents at their Middleburg home last week has been indicted by a Clay County grand jury.

This means that Trevor Lee, 14, will be facing charges as an adult for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Lee’s next court appearance is set for August 19 at 9 a.m. in Clay County court.

Action News Jax told you on August 4 when Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced that Lee had shot his father David Lee, 44, and mother Brandi Smith, 44.

After the shooting, Lee walked to the parking lot of Cross Pointe Church. During a 911 call, he asked the dispatcher to pray for him.

