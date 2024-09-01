Clay County voter turnout low for 2024 Primary Election Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In Clay County, only a little more than 18% of voters voted for the 2024 Primary Election, according to Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless.

That means only slightly more than 28,000 Clay Count voters out of the more than 150,000 registered voters cast a ballot.

In a news release, Chambless expressed concern over the low turnout.

“Elections have consequences and consequences have repercussions. Clay County deserves better, you deserve better, our children and grandchildren deserve better and our future depends on it,” Chambless wrote.

Chambless also noted that the approximately 460 election workers the Clay County Elections Office hires costs nearly $240,000. That’s not including other necessary election material which adds another $100,000 to $150,000.

