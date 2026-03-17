Clay County woman charged with second-degree murder in husband’s shooting death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — When Valerie Carrier woke up Sunday morning to get ready for church, she never expected to see what was outside of her front door.

“There were blue lights reflecting all through my windows, and there were 7 or 8 police cars on a crime scene unit,” said Carrier. “I stepped out the door, and the police asked me to step back inside so I did.”

What Valerie didn’t know at the time was that a man had been found shot dead just down the road from her home on Gano Court.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33-year-old, Jasmine Brown for allegedly shooting and killing her husband, 30-year-old, Kerbisson Sion over the weekend.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 5:15 Sunday morning in the middle of Gano Court.

Deputies found Sion lying in the road and pronounced him dead on the scene, according to Brown’s arrest report.

It went on to say that Brown was found at an apartment in Jacksonville. With the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office, Brown was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

In a news release put out by the Clay County Sheriff’s office, deputies say Brown went to Sion’s house early Sunday morning on Gano Court. It says the two had some sort of fight, resulting in Sion being shot and killed.

The release says Brown and Sion were married but not living together at the time. It is also called the incident “domestic in nature.”

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. I’ve never seen anything like that here,” said Carrier.

Valerie Carrier says she never heard any fighting from her neighbors. She also says she didn’t know the couple. But that didn’t stop her from calling her church and asking them to pray.

“I called them, and I said you know there’s somebody probably hurt and I asked if they would pray for the people,” said Carrier.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office says they believe this was an isolated incident between the two of them and that there is no threat to the public. However, they are still encouraging anyone with more information to give them a call.

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