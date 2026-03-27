Clay County Fair offers wedding giveaway to mark 40th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Agricultural Fair is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering one couple the chance to get married at the fairgrounds. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 12.

The contest prize includes a full wedding package featuring a ceremony in the Early Florida Village, a $500 jewelry gift card, and $100 toward marriage license fees. Organizers created the giveaway as a way to commemorate the fair’s four decades in the community officially.

To enter the contest, participants must interact with the official Clay County Fair - Florida social media page. Requirements include following the page, liking the announcement post and commenting with a description of why they want to get married at the fair while tagging their partner. Participants must be at least 18 years old and be available on the scheduled wedding date.

The winning couple will receive services from several local vendors, including flowers from Green Cove Springs Divine Florist and a cake from Sweet Sensations. The package also includes a pastor, music and photography provided by The Social Bee.

Financial prizes included in the package consist of a $500 jewelry gift card from Shipley’s Fine Jewelry and $100 to cover marriage license fees. While the fair provides the funds for the license, the couple is responsible for the actual application and procurement of the document.

Clay County regulations require a three-day waiting period for marriage licenses. Fair organizers noted that the couple must show up to the fairgrounds ready for the ceremony on the day of the event.

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to commemorate the fair’s four decades in the community officially