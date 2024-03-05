Jacksonville firefighter arrested for DUI in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department lieutenant was arrested Saturday in Clay County, accused of driving under the influence, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

James Lanier, 49, was found to be behind the wheel of a Buick Enclave “which had driven over a curb into a ditch on the southside of the building” at a Circle K at 1091 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, the arrest report said.

Lanier told the deputy who originally made contact with him that he had had “two or three drinks,” according to the report.

Another deputy responded to conduct a DUI investigation and when that deputy asked Lanier if he had anything to drink, he first said “no.”

“I then asked the defendant when the last time he drank was, and he stated tonight and that he had one beer,” the report said.

Lanier refused to perform field sobriety exercises, the report said, and the second deputy “smelled the overwhelming odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage,” when talking to Lanier.

After Lanier was placed in handcuffs and put into a patrol vehicle, the deputies performed the search of the SUV and found, the report said, “a half-filled can of Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA beer (7.3% alcohol content by volume) in the front center console.”

While he was being taken to the Clay County Jail, Lanier repeatedly said a curse word, the report said. He asked how long this would take and a deputy told Lanier he would see a judge in the morning.

Lanier said “that his union would get him out tonight,” the report said.

The report said that Lanier told the deputy they had “nothing better to do and that he didn’t hurt anyone and didn’t cause any property damage.”

The deputy told Lanier, according to the report, “he could be upset with me all he wanted, but I did not put him in this situation. He stated that I was right and that he put himself in this situation.”

A JFRD spokesperson shared the following statement on Lanier’s arrest:

“JFRD doesn’t comment on specific pending legal cases and or active personnel issues. We are aware of Lt. Lanier’s arrest and consistent with JFRD SAP 304, he will enter into the disciplinary process pending the outcome of his legal case.” — JFRD spokesperson

Lanier is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at the Clay County Courthouse on March 25 at 9 a.m.

