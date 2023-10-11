Man dead after crashing into tree off Decoy Road in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died after crashing into a tree on Decoy Road.

According to the crash report, at around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, a 61-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Decoy Road in a yellow sedan. For an unknown reason, the car ran off the roadway into the shoulder and struck a tree, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Clay County Fire Rescue.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

