Orange Park Mall hosts free family-friendly events all summer long

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Mall is hosting a variety of free, family-friendly events designed to keep the community engaged and entertained throughout the summer.

These upcoming highlights include indoor fitness programs, exotic animal encounters, community networking events and puppy yoga sessions.

Located at 1910 Wells Road in Orange Park, Fla., Orange Park Mall serves as a central hub for Clay County, offering more than 120 national and local retailers, a 24-screen AMC Theatre and more than 20 diverse eateries.

The mall, which opened in 1975, has been a cornerstone of the Jacksonville community by providing a mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and year-round events for all ages.

The Walk and Wellness Club meets every Wednesday through Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with participants meeting at the Food Court. This indoor walking program, hosted in partnership with Clay County Parks and Recreation, is designed for all ages and fitness levels, with staff assisting in tracking mileage and celebrating progress. To register click, here.

Friday Night Safari, an interactive reptile experience, is scheduled for June 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. near Belk inside the mall. This free event introduces visitors to cold-blooded creatures and refreshes monthly with a rotating cast of exotic reptiles and new surprises, offering learning opportunities from experts.

Orange Park Mall is hosting a variety of free, family-friendly events

The Clay County Storms Community Outreach event will take place on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court near Dillard’s. This event provides an opportunity to meet members of Clay County’s newest professional basketball team, learn about involvement opportunities and enjoy interactive games, prizes and networking.

Community members can explore volunteer opportunities, sponsorship information and details about player and dance team programs.

Paws & Poses Puppy Yoga returns on July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. near Belk, with entry through the Food Court entrance. Led by LA Fitness, this beginner-friendly yoga session features adorable canine companions from BFF Puppies. Spots for the session are extremely limited and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

To sign up for Paws & Poses, click here.

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