Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet

ST. MARY'S, Ga. — A Coast Guard boat crew out of Mayport rescued 3 people Sunday after their boat sank near the St. Mary’s Inlet.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a notification around 1 p.m. from the operator of the Last Chance, a 26-foot sailboat, stating the vessel had run aground and was taking on water. All 3 people donned life jackets and were preparing to disembark the vessel onto a dingy.

The Jacksonville sector sent out an urgent marine broadcast notifying all mariners in the area of the distress call. A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew responded. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and multiple good Samaritans also went to assist.

When crews arrived, the sailboat was completely submerged and the boaters were hanging on the dingy. All 3 boaters were quickly transported to awaiting EMS in Fernandina Beach.

The Coast Guard reported that the sailboat was battling 20 mph winds and 3-to-5-foot waves when it sunk.

