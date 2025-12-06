Coast Guard searching for ‘possible’ person in water near Mayport Ferry Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport and partner agencies are searching for a ‘possible’ person in the water after finding an inflatable raft near Mayport Ferry Landing on the St. Johns River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport, an unmanned 8-foot inflatable raft was found Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard was made aware of the raft around 6 a.m. When it was recovered, it showed signs of recent use. The Coast Guard says it is unknown if the individual made it safely to shore and left the raft adrift.

They encourage anyone with information that could help with search efforts to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 833-453-1268.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]