College football teams get Christmas Day tour of Navy Warships ahead of Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Day brought a unique holiday experience for two college football programs preparing to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Players and coaches from the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the University of Missouri Tigers visited Naval Station Mayport, where they toured U.S. Navy warships as part of Gator Bowl week festivities. The visit offered a break from game preparation and an up-close look at life aboard some of the Navy’s most advanced vessels.

“This is always one of those moments where you hope the teams think it’s as cool as we do,” said Katie Cox, vice president of marketing, membership, and community relations for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. “The Missouri staff was just enamored the moment they came through the gate.”

Missouri players toured the USS Mason, while Virginia players explored the USS Lassen. Sailors guided the teams through the ships, explaining daily operations, onboard technology, and the Navy’s mission at sea.

Players listened as instructors described the ships’ capabilities, including weaponry and intelligence systems.

“You should see their faces light up when they go through the weaponry and the intelligence,” Cox said. “Those are just really incredible experiences.”

The tour held special significance aboard the USS Lassen. Its commanding officer, Cmdr. Kevin Walter is a University of Virginia alumnus, making the Cavaliers’ visit a full-circle moment for both the team and the ship’s crew.

As bowl week excitement continues to build in Jacksonville, attention now turns to the matchup itself.

“For both of these teams, they’re playing in an NFL stadium with a Jaguars team,” Cox said. “We are on fire in Jacksonville.”

The Virginia Cavaliers and Missouri Tigers will face off Saturday in the 81st Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

