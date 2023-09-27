Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen, Makayla Pollard.

She was last seen wearing a Florida Gator camo hoodie, black Crocs, Under Armor socks, and black shorts.

Read: ‘Believing in God for a miracle:’ Palatka teen struck by lightning while hunting with her dad

She is 5′5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read: 6-year-old child dead and two other people injured after shooting in Lackawanna

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cortese at (386) 719-7450 or Dispatch at (386) 719-2005.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Church youth group leader and former children’s nurse accused of sexual battery, JSO report said

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.