Man steals ambulance, ends up at Columbia County Sheriff’s Office operations center

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A chase where deputies were going after a suspect in a stolen ambulance in Columbia County on Saturday night ended surprisingly.

Dashcam video from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows 35-year-old Stanley Williams got into the inside of an ambulance while being helped near SE Baya Avenue and State Road 100.

Deputies said in a news release that Williams “was experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

Williams then drove the ambulance away from the area with deputies close behind.

He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center where the chase stopped.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a news release. “This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

Williams was admitted to a local hospital for further evaluation. Charges are being filed and referred to the State Attorney’s Office for grand theft, and fleeing and eluding.

