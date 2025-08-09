Woman charged with burglary and attempted murder after hammer attack

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A woman was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Occupied Structure and Attempted Second Degree Murder after attacking someone while they were sleeping, according to police.

Based on a release from the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of NE Washington Street at 6:25 a.m., Wednesday, August 6.

Officers interviewed the occupants of the residence.

According to the police department, the investigation determined that Tamirria Jackson unlawfully entered a residence and physically attacked one of the residents while they were sleeping.

Jackson allegedly struck the victim in the face with a hammer.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

