Comedian Ali Wong set to perform at Florida Theatre in April 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedian Ali Wong is set to perform at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on April 1, 2026, as part of her ongoing tour.

Ali Wong, known for her critically acclaimed Netflix specials “Baby Cobra” and “Hard Knock Wife,” has become a prominent figure in comedy and entertainment. Her work includes co-writing and starring in the Netflix film “Always Be My Maybe” and voicing a character in the animated series “Tuca and Bertie.”

Wong’s debut book, “Dear Girls,” quickly became a New York Times bestseller, further cementing her status as a multi-talented artist. In 2019, she made history by being the first artist to sell out 13 shows at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Ali Wong’s Jacksonville show will be available through various presales, including an artist presale which started on Wednesday, and a general sale this past Friday.

