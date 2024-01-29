Community of Green Cove Springs celebrating Black History Month

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Friends of Augusta Savage Arts & Community Center in Green Cove Springs has a whole month worth of events planned for Black History Month in February.

Here is a list of the celebratory activities:

“God’s Trombones:” Celebrating Black History through poetry & song, featuring the poetry of James Weldon Johnson

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant MBC, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Augusta Savage & Dunbar High School Legacy Wall: Hallway Reveal Open House

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Augusta Savage Museum & Mentoring Center, 1107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“A Celebration of Cultural Expressions” Fashion Show: Co-Sponsored by Green Cove Springs VIA Women’s Club

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.

Green Cove Springs VIA Clubhouse, 17 Palmetto Ave.

Augusta Savage 132nd Birthday Gala: Tickets available at https://fasacc.org

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Sullivan Hall, 7190 Hwy 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003

