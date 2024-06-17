Community members get to voice opinions on the stadium deal before possible council vote next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council members will hear from the community on Monday on a nearly $1.5 billion deal to renovate Everbank Stadium.

The council is expected to vote on the deal as early as next week, but members are split on a big portion of the deal.

Some members are still torn on a $300 million piece of the deal for projects outside the stadium.

The Community Development Agreement would have both the city and the Jags pitch in $150 million. The money would go towards things like parks, Eastside redevelopment and helping curb Jacksonville’s homeless problem.

At least 7 council members want to see the money out of the deal.

Today, Jacksonville neighbors have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the renovation plan.

“And then what happens when 13 other council members say, ‘Alright that’s great. Let’s set one up in my area’ We will erode the revenue coming into the general fund,” said Council President Ron Salem.

“We just need to take the view of what is best for our entire city, and for our entire city, getting all this done right now is the way to go,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Monday’s public hearing starts at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

