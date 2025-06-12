Conservative Jacksonville podcaster to challenge John Rutherford for Congressional seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Podcaster and former Jacksonville DJ Mark Kaye is looking to oust Republican John Rutherford from his congressional seat in Florida’s 5th district.

Kaye announced on Thursday that he will run against Rutherford in the 2026 GOP primary.

Kaye is known for his podcasts, Mark Kaye Saves the Republic and The 47 Daily. He was also a host of WAPE’s The Big Ape Morning Mess.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I’ve been shouting into microphones and TV cameras about these lazy politicians for years, but nothing’s changed,” Kaye said in a news release. “So I will go to Washington and shout at them from the House floor!”

The 5th district covers parts of Duval and St. Johns counties.

The Primary Election will be held on August 18, 2026.

If you’re not already registered to vote, click here for registration information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.