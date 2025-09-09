Convicted sex offender seen in vigilante video rearrested by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The target of an online vigilante group that investigates potential child exploitation is now behind bars.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that it had rearrested convicted sex offender David Binz, 56, following a sudden report from a private citizen. He now faces 8 felonies related to sex offender requirement violations.

The man had been filming his own sting operation on Binz, and called JSO Sunday to share his findings as the suspect watched on.

Binz, although briefly detained and having his phone seized, was not arrested on the spot. The decision to wait prompted the vigilante to call out police on social media. Prior to the arrest, he sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“We almost always have seen on scene arrests when the perp shows the cops evidence... in their presence, including in multiple other jurisdictions in Florida. The community won’t be gaslit to think made up “procedure” supersedes the law.”

In its announcement of Binz’ arrest, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children unit launched an investigation as soon as the allegations were brought to officers’ attention.

“We want to be clear: vigilante investigations are dangerous,” wrote JSO. “They can spread false information, compromise evidence, and put victims or bystanders at greater risk.”

Action News Jax has reported extensively on the potential pitfalls of these types of vigilante sting efforts, including situations that have led to violence and even shots fired.

Experts with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Group told us in February that mistakes made by vigilante groups can sometimes compromise cases so badly that convictions are unattainable.

“Protecting children is a top priority. Only trained law enforcement officers should conduct these investigations,” continued JSO Monday night. “Well meaning citizens may inadvertently jeopardize the ability to successfully arrest and prosecute criminals by conducting vigilante investigations.”

JSO instead urges people with information about potential child exploitation to make reports directly to law enforcement.

