Country music legend John Anderson to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Country music artist John Anderson is set to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday, June 14.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $103.82 to $221.74.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. through the venue’s official ticketing partner and at the box offices for Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Anderson, known for hits including “Swingin’,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Wild and Blue,” has had a decades-long career in country music, with charting singles spanning four consecutive decades.

The Florida native has recently continued performing following a significant health scare, which he has described as deepening his appreciation for music and family.

John Anderson pushed himself to complete his vocals for Years, telling producer Dan Auerbach, “Let’s get everything because I might not wake up.”

“There’s a few things that I came out of this whole deal better with,” Anderson says. “Part of it is my love for music and part of it is my appreciation for my family. But the biggest part is knowing that I might die here any minute, for who knows what reason, but I know that the good Lord already came down and touched me. There’s not a doubt in my mind.”

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