Court rules Florida medical marijuana patients can own guns

A federal judge has ruled Thursday that the government cannot prevent medical marijuana patients from owning guns, citing a violation of the Second Amendment.

The ruling came after the government failed to prove that medical marijuana users would pose a danger to themselves or others if allowed to own firearms.

In 2023, Action News Jax reported that patients were required to answer a question when purchasing guns from shops, which would automatically deny the sale if they were medical marijuana users.

Despite this, some businesses were found to sell guns quietly, circumventing the rule. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) noted that the federal government is unable to verify if someone applying for a gun has a medical marijuana card.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.