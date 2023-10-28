Crash on I-10 kills motorcyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman driving a sedan was traveling the wrong direction on I-10 East off of Cassat Avenue.

She was driving eastbound on the westbound lanes.

A motorcycle was traveling westbound on I-10 East of Cassat Avenue in the center lane.

There was also a second sedan that was driving westbound on I-10.

FHP says, both the motorcycle and second sedan began to round a left curve in the roadway.

The first sedan changed lanes into the inside lane and hit the motorcycle. Once the first sedan hit the motorcycle, it moved into the outside lane.

Due to the impact the motorcyclist drove into the second sedan.

The first sedan came to final rest blocking the outside travel lanes facing east. The motorcycle came to a rest east of the are of the incident.

According to the FHP report, the motorcyclist is dead.

